Flash: Sandalwood Court sells for $2+ million – Desert Sun to move into housing

Marieze Tarr, Executive Director – Desert Sun Counselling

“Desert Sun has acquired the Sandalwood complex at 5823 Main Street in Oliver. 18 units used for social or low cost housing.

As you know Sandalwood has been owned and operated by Rick and Ruth Glover; and with the help of BC Housing, Desert Sun Counselling purchased the property and Desert Sun is now the proud owners and operators of Sandalwood.

This is an amazing opportunity for Desert Sun and we are very excited to continue to offer affordable housing for the tenants currently living in the 18 units.

When we hosted our Poverty Reduction Workshop in March one of the key issues identified for so many community members in both Osoyoos and Oliver is affordable housing, because of the shortage of affordable housing many families and seniors then struggle with food security as well as most of their income is spent on housing.

This is a very challenging situation for many community members and we are hoping to do our small share to alleviate this problem.”