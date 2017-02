Marlene Bolenback, Great Grandma Pauline Sapriken holding Kade*, Curtis Bolenback holding Emma and in front Great Great Grandma Elsie Rilkoff.

Kade first Oliver baby born in 2017

(2) Curtis – father of Kade and Emma

(3) Marlene – mother of Curtis

(4) Pauline – mother of Marlene

(5) Elsie – mother of Pauline

Picture submitted