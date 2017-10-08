Fit Tips with Kandice Davidson

Last time I said that there are other factors that play a role in fat loss other than calories which we can discuss another time. Today we will discuss (or I can just blab about it) sleep.

Sleep is crucial for health. It is just as important as nutrition and exercise. Sleep helps our bodies & minds to recover & be physically & mentally healthy.

Chronic sleepless nights will make us gain weight, mess with the hormones, ages us quicker, increases the risk of illness & is fatiguing.

How do we routinely get a decent night’s sleep?

Create a bedtime routine. Wind down.

Keep a regular schedule. Go to bed & wake up at the same time every day & night.

Limit alcohol & caffeine to get good quality sleep.

Don’t eat or drink too much before bed.

Limit electronics before bed.

Slow, gentle movement or stretching, light reading or other ways to de-stress are better options than staring at your devices.

Sleep along with proper nutrition & regular exercise is necessary for good health. There are no shortcuts. Make sleep a priority; it is part of your daily routine. We can’t control how we sleep, but we can make steps to control our behavior and environment. If we are consistent in these things, we hopefully will eventually see improvements in our quality of sleep.

So if you’re working on getting rid of some of that fat, practice a bed time routine that will help you get some good quality Zzzz’s J

Practice makes Permanent. Move more to feel better.

For more info or if you have questions, feel free to email me.

kettlebellkandice@gmail.com