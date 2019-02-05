First visit to speak to locals

Sarah Boyle, a Project Manager with Parks Canada (shown right), brought her message to Osoyoos Council this morning, encouraging residents to engage in a consultation process that ends February 28th

“This is the opportunity as members of the local community to have your say,” she told Council before working through an extensive review of the proposed park’s key aspects, boundaries and impacts on the local communities — including ALR land and ranching, hunting, helicopter and guiding tenures.

“We’re in public consultation right now so this is really the opportunity for the public to provide feedback, comments, concerns to help really shape what this parks proposal will look like going forward,” she said after the meeting.

Ms. Boyle said her efforts right is to provide accurate information to the discussion and to listen to all points of view.

“I know that there is a lot of opinions that have been developed,” she said. “I’m not coming to change people’s minds; I’m coming to give people accurate information. It’s about getting open dialogue going and getting feedback on what we need to consider moving forward if this national park reserve is to become a reality.”

Parks Canada has set up a consultation process website that allows registered users learn more about the park-reserve plan, provide their feedback through a survey and participate in an ongoing public forum.

“We’re pushing over 1,000 right now,” she said of the number of responses returned. “We’ve been handling a lot more of these forms out than we’re getting in, so we’ll be accepting forms that are mailed in and post-dated February 28.”

All of the info sent will show postal codes: what is local and what is not she said.

Residents can also get more information online or by contacting Parks Canada at 833-837-7535.