First place- : – First past the post

Proportional Representation – about 38.7 percent of voters

First Past the Post ( our system) – about 61.3 percent of voters

Only 42.6 percent of registered voters – took the time to mail in a ballot.

Now…. can we please move on to something more important: jobs, health care, opoid crisis, climate change, pipelines for oil, reconciliation with our friends and neighbours.

And Mr. Weaver – lets have an election and see if your three seats are sustained.

***

NDP Premier John Horgan said he was disappointed by the outcome but respected the decision.

“British Columbians have now spoken and chosen to stick with the current voting system.

Green Party Leader Andrew Weaver, who campaigned on a platform that included proportional representation, echoed Horgan’s disappointment

“The B.C. Greens remain committed to the principle of representative democracy,” “We will continue to champion policies that will strengthen B.C’s democracy and make it more responsive to and representative of the people of B.C.”