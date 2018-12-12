First media availability session for national park – short and few answers

10 am – Federal Government and Parks Canada opens a press (media) conference

Participants Kevin McNamee, Park Area Establishment Branch – location unknown

Sarah Boyle, Project Manager for SOS- location Revelstoke

Reporters:

Shelby Thom, Global Okanagan

Vanessa Broadbent, Osoyooos Times

Melanie Eksal, Penticton Herald

Jordyn Thompson. Penticton Western

Jack Bennest, Oliver Daily News

Questions of general interest and responses

issues with ranchers? – ranching is allowed in the park – regulations to be established

why no on camera interviews allowed so far? – answer will try to find time

what about public forums? – meeting with large groups – nothing planned

what about growing “NO park” movement? – want people to indicate Why Yes and Why No

Basic message – we are running this process – so please use methods of communicating established.

Read the website, use the forum, complete the survey – results in February