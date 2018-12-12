First media availability session for national park – short and few answers

10 am – Federal Government and Parks Canada opens a press (media) conference
Participants Kevin McNamee, Park Area Establishment Branch – location unknown
Sarah Boyle, Project Manager for SOS- location Revelstoke
Reporters:
Shelby Thom, Global Okanagan
Vanessa Broadbent, Osoyooos Times
Melanie Eksal, Penticton Herald
Jordyn Thompson. Penticton Western
Jack Bennest, Oliver Daily News
Questions of general interest and responses
issues with ranchers? – ranching is allowed in the park – regulations to be established
why no on camera interviews allowed so far? – answer will try to find time
what about public forums? – meeting with large groups – nothing planned
what about growing “NO park” movement? – want people to indicate Why Yes and Why No
Basic message – we are running this process – so please use methods of communicating established.
Read the website, use the forum, complete the survey – results in February
Comments
Dave drought says
Public forum is on-line. Why go to the expense and trouble to set up a meeting beforehand? Yes Park and No Park get equal time and space to support their side. So be polite, and state WHY yes or no, and stick to the facts, not supposition. Some of the previous posts on ODN have been without backup, rendering them void, in my opinion. So include links to support your view. Fiction belongs in the library.
Publisher: Dave have you been hired as a progandist?
Every view and opinion is important, mad or otherwise. The process designed by Parks Canada is cumbersome, dismissive and to be honest conducted by superannuated bureaucrats far removed from the sidewalks that I operate on. This is to be a park, = making it a process takes it away from the dynamics of democracy.
Dave drought says
not sure. What’s a pro gan dist?
Publisher: Dave a pro gan dist is a person who cannot spell very well but still tries to make a point, any point, no matter how correct he feels he is.