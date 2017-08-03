Firehall Brewery presents – August entertainment

August 12th

Band: Terence Jack

Artist: Diane Gane

Winery: Hidden Chapel

On Saturday, August 12th, the downstairs Beer Shop & Social below Oliver’s “Old Firehall” will be celebrating it’s One Year Anniversary by sprawling out past its patio to throw the brewery’s last big outdoor party of the year! Terence Jack will be bringing an energetic and refreshingly authentic sound, packed with epic dynamics, big builds, and a nod to classic rock ‘n’ roll. The infectious energy and rawness of his band’s performances have earned Terence Jack slots at major Canadian festivals over the past several summers. Terence Jack brings a soulful timbre, a rock gospel groove and a polished wave of synths all at once. He will give you some earnest rock ‘n’ roll endorphins and make it look easy.

Dubh Glas Distillery’s Master Distiller, Grant Stevely, will come mix their Noteworthy Gin in fine craft-cocktail fashion. Hidden Chapel will come bless us with their divine estate wines, and Oliver’s newest food-truck, Vagabond Kitchen, will once again parking their slick mobile kitchen here again, to supplement our Wine Crush “picnic station” that’s available inside the Beer Shop daily. And to add a slash of colour to the Shop, artist Diane Green will be bringing her displays to be enjoyed by all.

Gates open at 6pm, and we’ll be tapping our one-night-only cask of Barley Wine shortly after that (“Barley Wine” is an English-style brown ale that is very strong in alcohol, close to 10%). Music kicks off at 7pm, and echoes up and down the back alley until 9pm or so. Then we all duck into the Beer Shop for a pint or two and a song at the piano, while us volunteers clean up the space as quick as possible, and then we all head to Murphy’s Pub to finish the night off in good company.

Baskets and bags will be politely searched at the entrance, just to keep out glass and bad beer. Beer off-sales will be available after the show. If you need somewhere to sleep it off for the night, Centennial RV Park and Campground is a short stumble down Fairview Road, the Lakeside Resort is a bit further down the road on Tuc-el-Nuit Lake, and there are plenty of motels and B&B’s around the region (see: www.winecapitalofcanada.com). Or you can also call the local taxi company (250-498-0022). Tickets are $15 + tax, pre-sold downstairs at the brewery’s Beer Shop & Social, and available at the gate (6pm).

This is a break-even event made possible through the energy of gracious volunteers (if you’d like to volunteer, please contact us at 778-439-2337 or info@firehallbrewery.com). Thanks to all volunteers, patrons, and crowdfunding campaign supporters, for your love and dedication to our small, family business. Cheers!