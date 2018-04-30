From May 4-6, the town of Oliver is home to the annual BC Volunteer Firefighters Spring Training Seminar which hosts over 300 volunteer firefighters from across British Columbia.

It’s a weekend of practical skills training that leaves much of the theoretical work in their home departments. Every second year, the Oliver Fire Department’s (OFD) experience and history of exceptional training standards is partnered with various organizations including Fortis BC, RCMP and many other Fire Rescue training companies. These partnerships ensure the most up-to-date equipment and training is available to attending firefighters. Members of the public can watch firefighters practicing skills throughout the weekend in live fire training, vehicle extrication, high-angle ladder rescue all the way to swift-water rescue techniques in twenty-six, 1 hour sessions.

Returning this year will be the Seminar “After-party”, featuring Live music from Penticton’s Rumble 100 as well as a great selection of Adult beverages including some local favourites. There will be a $5.00 cover charge at the door and all members of the public (19 years and older) are welcome! As an active community organization, the OFD, returns funds to various community based charities and purchases valuable life-saving or training equipment that is generated through the weekend.

More information is available on the Oliver Fire Dept. Facebook page.

Oliver Fire Department Spring Seminar.

Rob Graham

Oliver Fire Dept