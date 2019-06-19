Firefighters search for accident in hills

Fire call just before 10 am – Fairview Rd and Fairview Place. Nothing there

A second rescue team heads further up the road to Oliver Golf Course Rd. Nothing there.

Finally Oliver Fire Department told police on the scene way up Fairview near the major power lines at the crest of the Cawston to Fairview summit.

“Car hung up on a tree” Car hung up under a tree. Driver needs assistance.

Then a report the driver has extricated himself from the vehicle.

Crews return to the barn at 10:49 am. RCMP investigating accident.