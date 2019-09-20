Firearm pointed at motorist south of Penticton Thursday

Update: No suspect in custody, no stolen car found

Officers respond to car-jacking incident in the South Okanagan

On September 19th, 2019, at 3 p.m., a driver was flagged down by a man standing by a motorcycle on East Side Road, in Penticton

The driver pulled over to assist, at which time the man pointed a firearm at the driver. The driver was told to exit a Toyota Rav 4, which they did. The suspect then drove

north on East Side Road toward Penticton. The victim was unharmed, and called 911.

Officers immediately began conducting extensive patrols in the Penticton, Okanagan Falls and Summerland areas.

The stolen vehicle is a: 2017 Rav 4, light grey, British Columbia licence plate JA7 90V.

The suspect is described as: Caucasian male, 20-30 years of age, approximately 5 foot 7 inches tall, dark brown curly hair, black leather jacket, black jeans.

Numerous RCMP Officers, with assistance from a police helicopter and Dog Services conducted patrols and involved in the on going investigation.