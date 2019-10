Chief Bob Graham says:

We would like to invite everyone to our annual open house to celebrate fire prevention week.

Please join us at the Oliver Fire Hall from 11:00am-2:00pm on October 12th.

Enjoy a free Hotdog and Drink while you watch our members perform Fire and Rescue techniques.

We will also have fire truck rides for the kids.

In addition this year we have a special presentation on home sprinklers which will include the live burning of two small structures.