Red drop indicates a 400 HA fire on North side of Scully Mountain – south of Keremeos and west of Cawston

Some confusion yesterday with Chopaka being used as fire to watch south of Cawston near the border

Further to the west a 50 HA active fire Placer Mtn. Some think that is the source of smoke in our area.

No other fires of note in the Southern Okanagan. Lots of fires north, west and east of Penticton