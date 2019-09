1pm Monday

Location: OCC Okanagan Correctional Centre – 200 Enterprise Way – Oliver

Fire in one cell, according to officials a mattress and a blanket on fire.

Oliver Fire Department allowed access with a hose and to remove debris. Some concern about an external fan.

In a cell block at north east quadrant.

No known injuries

Fire did not move to other cells. Limited details. No flames seen. No access permitted.

OFD Command terminated at 2pm