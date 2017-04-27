Fire in a wall – mostly smoke

Time: 12:45 am Thursday

Location 6400 block Haven Street north of OES

Oliver volunteer firefighters called out to a home where the first report indicated that smoke in the house – fire in a wall – adjacent to an oven.

No known injuries. The fire not likely to spread with quick response of fire crews.

Firefighters earlier called to a car rollover on Tucelnuit Drive (north of Crest-a-way). The driver had to be assisted in getting out of the vehicle. Treated by ambulance crews and taken to hospital. No further details available.