Eagle Bluff fire doubles in size

As of 10 p.m., the large wildfire is now estimated to be 600 hectares, after it “experienced significant growth as a result of extreme conditions and due to the terrain that it is burning in.”

“With current weather and cooler temperatures, the advancing fire perimeter has slowed and is beginning to back on itself,” says the BC Wildfire Service.

“If the fire begins to advance down slope toward the communities along the south end of Gallagher Lake, the personnel on site will begin controlled burn operations to remove the combustible fuels between the community and the fire perimeter.”

Over 200 properties in the area remain on evacuation alert.

