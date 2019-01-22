Fire Chief in Oliver till end of 2021

Town of Oliver is pleased to announce Council’s appointment of Bob Graham to the position of Fire Chief for the Town of Oliver, for a three-year term, ending December 31, 2021.

Chief Graham has been Fire Chief since March 3, 2017 and prior to that, the Deputy Fire Chief with the Town since 2011 and an active member for twenty-five years. “Council is pleased to welcome Bob Graham to his position as Fire Chief,” Mayor Martin Johansen said. “We are confident that his skills and years of experience will continue to benefit Oliver Fire Department and support the delivery of fire protection services in the community.”

As Fire Chief of the Town of Oliver Fire Department, Chief Graham will be leading a department of 30 volunteer members. He will be responsible for the management and administration of the Fire Department, fire suppression, fire prevention operations and programs, and related emergency services. “I am looking forward to continuing to support the Town of Oliver and its residents as Fire Chief,” he said. “It is an honor to lead an incredible group of fire service professionals within the Oliver Fire Department. Our members will continue to enhance the services that the community deserves.”

Earlier – October 21, 2018

Fire Chief Graham told Oliver Daily News that the term of office of Fire Chief has been extended for a three year period beginning January 1st. The Deputy Fire Chief’s term will be two years beginning in 2019. This allows for a staggering of end times for each senior officer because of continuity. At the end of the two year term – it will revert to a three year term also allowing for the offset. The current Deputy is Bryon Somerville.

The town has a bylaw and policy with regard to choices made on who gets each position and those of captains. Each procedure is different and involves a selection committee and the membership of the fire department. The CAO of the Town of Oliver, Cathy Cowan, sits only on the selection committee for the Fire Chief and acts as the liason between the Department, Chief and Town Council.

Both Somerville and Graham were first appointed to their positions in March of 2017. Selection, election, appointments etc. are made in the new year. This story is about a new policy. Not the person at the helm.

Our prediction – the incumbents will be have their tenure renewed in January.