Eagle Bluff fire listed as 1250 hectares but likely to be upgraded with movement overnight in the McKinney Mtn Rd (range)

104 Firefighters

13 helicopters

4 skimmers – air support tankers

Heavy Equipment – dozers

Local fire departments from around the province joining in as well – trucks seen from Merritt and Sicamous. Osoyoos Fire Department assisted with Oliver last night during a busy time just south of Gallagher Lake where fire was threatening homes and canal trestles.