Fintry Queen to operate north of Penticton ?

RDOS directors have agreed to write at letter to the Provincial Government in support of a crown land tenure application for moorage for the Fintry Queen. That moorage would be located 9 km north of Penticton off Hwy 97. The applicant for tenure is Andy Schwab, owner of the vessel which is moored cuirrently near Vernon.

Kickininee Provincial Park is the southernmost small park – just east of the Hwy.

Kickininee can only be entered by northbound traffic, there is no left turn lane for southbound traffic. Visitors must drive through the park and exit to the north.

The plan would be to visit Penticton, Summerland and Naramata once all permits, tenure, and investment is in place.