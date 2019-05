Reserve – 101 hectares in size, north of Osoyoos Lake – must have permit to access. Established in 1980. Administered by BC Parks

Rd to Casorso Ranch east of Vaseux Lake is called DUTTON Creek Rd (some maps say Dulton others says McIntrye Creek Rd) Dutton Creek is name for creek higher up in the hills behind. Dutton Creeks flows into Vaseux Creek high up.

Vaseux Creek does not drain into Vaseux Lake but to the Okanagan River at the bridge south of McIntrye Bluff.