Healthy Finances, Healthy relationship.

Financial health – or rather, the lack of it can be bad for your relationship. Financial issues rank amongst the biggest reasons couples split up. It’s been estimated that money problems are the prime cause of 90% of divorces. So, whether you’re entering into a relationship, already in one or newly married, how do you talk about the elephant in the room? Your finances – as they are now and as you want them to be through your life together.

Experts say that communication, building trust and of course honesty are vital keys to healthy relationships. Talking about money in an open and honest manner ensures you are taking the necessary steps to build your relationship and a solid financial future together. Here are a few tips for successfully integrating your financial lives together.

Never keep secrets – Each of you should disclose assets, financial commitments (such as loans or other debt) and credit history. Full disclosure is important because if you’re planning on sharing a credit card or applying for a mortgage – if your partner has a bad credit history there could be some unpleasant surprises.

Talking about money is not the best conversation couples can have but it is necessary for the good health of your financial future together. Your Certified Financial Planner can help you build the right financial plan taking into consideration not only your shared goals but your individual ones as well.

This column is written by Michelle Weisheit CFP, IG Wealth Management and presents general information only and is not a solicitation to buy or sell any investments. Please contact your own advisor for specific advice about your situation.