Finally, 3rd party candidate – Vonnie Lavers

The B.C. Green Party has found a candidate to run in the upcoming provincial election in the Boundary – Similkameen riding.

Vonnie Lavers was confirmed as nominee in a media release on Thursday. She is the former executive director of the Kelowna Food Bank.

“We can build and will build a clean economy,” said Lavers. “It’s time for new thinking, where families flourish, communities flourish and our province flourishes using common sense principles that nurture people’s livelihoods and enjoyment of nature.”

Earlier this month, the local head of the party voiced concern they would not be able to find a candidate to run. The Green Party has yet to nominate anyone to run in Penticton.

Thanks to Castanet