Final meeting filled with tears and emotion

Another term of office for Oliver Council has ended – the first that was 4 years long.

The electorate October 20th made a few changes – inviting three new people to the table and that meant 3 had to go.

The 4 year term also saw a by-election with the resignation of one councillor and the selection of a replacement.

Mayor Ron Hovanes started the meeting with a presentation of flowers to an employee who is retiring. Linda Schultz has served for 18 years as a front office clerk and Deputy Corporate Officer. In that entire time – she did not take a sick day off.

The Town is advertising for a new CFO – as the present incumbent Devon Wannop has resigned citing family matters and the necessity to return to Alberta with his young family.

One delegation Tuesday night – Kaitlyn Bennett – Food Secure Coordinator outlined work that has been done since May of this year when she was hired. Her contract expires next March. She coordinates various groups and is writing a plan of action that will guide the community to its chosen goals.

Couple of routine business matters and then a Notice of Motion by Councillor Dave Mattes that would have budgets for joint services reviewed by council.

Mayor Hovanes said he felt uncomfortable debating a change in policy at the last meeting of a council term.

It was pointed out by staff that the Motion would be entered into the minutes but not discussed, debated or dealt with until the next meeting of council.

The meeting ended with reports of council members including three that are not returning:

Councillor Andre Miller said he had had a pleasant 28 years on council and “glad it is over”.

Councillor Maureen Doerr stated she had been a community volunteer for 38 years and on council for 7. That she had brought her honesty and integrity to community decision making. She mentioned the importance of maintaining the town and rural infrastructure and her revitalization of the Emergency Social Services function of the Town in the last few years of fires and flooding.

Mayor Ron Hovanes ending 16 years on council – stating he hoped that in the end Oliver is a better place to live for our children and grandchildren. He thanked his family, staff and members of councils in five different terms of office.