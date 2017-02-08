Final concert of the season

DUO CONCERTANTE

When I first started reading the reviews for Duo Concertante, Canada’s premiere violin and piano ensemble, I wondered what I could be getting in for. “Vigorous, passionate, red-blooded” said one. “Ethereal textures, colorful sonorities” and “suspended between poetry and romance” said another. “Grace and fire…fury and repose” said another. Then a conclusion, “Two packages of musical dynamite that would credit any stage in any city in any continent on the planet!”

Wow! Nancy Dahn, violin, and Timothy Steeves, piano, are coming to OUR stage at the Venables Theatre, Oliver, on Friday, February 24th . Performance starts at 7:30 pm and tickets for $22.50 are available on line at www.venablestheatre.ca, at the Venables box office open 10 to 3 on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday or at the door.

Dahn and Steeves are partners in life as well as in music and their powerful musical instincts and flawless technique have been recognized throughout North America, Europe, and Asia where they maintain a busy touring schedule. Their tight quality of ensemble playing speaks to years of successful collaboration where the fluidity of the piano intertwines intimately with the poignancy of the violin. The inscription over Beethoven’s “Kreutzer” sonata reads, “in stilo molto concertante” with the implication that the performers are two equal and dynamic voices. This notion defines Duo Concertante’s artistic relationship. The “Kreutzer” sonata was the first piece the duo played when, in 1997, they burst into the performance world.

Both Dahn and Steeves are based at Memorial University in St. John’s where they are energetic, experienced teachers who have given hundred of master classes and workshops throughout the world. Their commitment to working with young musicians gave rise to the annual Tuckamore Chamber Music Festival, which they founded in 2000 to bring together young chamber music performers with world-class artists and ensembles for an intensive two weeks of learning and performance.

The couple have seven acclaimed CDs including Beethovens Complete Sonatas for Violin and Piano, which received rave reviews from the international press and their recording of R. Murray Schafer’s Duo for Violin and Piano which won the 2011 Juno Award for Classical Composition of the Year.

Tickets are on sale now for this concert which will close another very satisfying South Okanagan Concert Society season of music. Those requiring bus transportation from Osoyoos can call Maureen at 250 495 7978 to make arrangements.

Submitted by Marion Boyd