Fight continues next Wednesday

Yes, the next hearing date is the 28th in Kelowna in BC Supreme Court.

I’m considering the appearance on the 21st to be a victory.

The School Board lawyer argued vehemently to get the case dismissed on technicalities, but the Master decided against them.

I’m still here. I wanted the case to be heard and decided on it’s merits, and it looks like it will be.

Penny Duperron

Earlier

Penny Duperron wants her day in court. That day – December 21st in Kelowna. Mrs. Duperron lost the election to Casey Brouwer last month by a narrow margin and the School District admits it made a mistake by not holding two early votes prior to the bi-election for people who could not attend.