SOCS Third Concert – Friday, February 15th, 2019

Young, spirited and beautiful, pianists Amelie Fortin and Marie-Christine Poirier, have distinguished themselves with fiery four-hand interpretations, remarkable for their vitality and wit. Referring to what is happening with their quite spectacular career success under the name Duo Fortin-Poirier, they like to joke that if ten fingers are good then twenty fingers are better.

When they arrive on stage at Venables Theatre at 7:30 pm Friday, February 15th, be prepared to see one grand piano on stage with two pianist and four hands showing off the close affinity between their playing styles and a keen shared sensitivity fueling their ensemble playing.

Of special note, is a new presentation device where a camera captures the pianists fingers on the keyboard and projects it onto a screen at the back of the stage. No matter where you sit in the audience you can see every nuance on the keyboard and marvel at the speed and dexterity with which all 20 fingers create a blend of hard driving rhythm that has made waves in performance in Quebec and Canada and, more recently, internationally.

The program, entitled “Memoires” includes piano duo selections from Grieg, Dvorak, Piazzolla, Rachmaninoff and others.

Tickets are on sale at www.venablestheatre.ca or at the box office Tuesdays to Thursdays from 10 to 3 pm. Thanks to our very generous sponsors, tickets are affordable. Two or more tickets in advance cost $21/ticket. A single ticket in advance is $23. Single tickets at the door are $25. Children and youth are $2.50.

Amelie and Marie-Christine are also doing a Master Class at the Shatford Centre in Penticton and will have three local duos performing for instruction from 10 am to 12:30 on concert day. The Master Class is open to the public for auditing. Also, if you arrive at 6:15 at Venables these local duos will be entertaining on the grand piano in the theatre foyer prior to the concert.

Since their inception in 2005, Duo Fortin-Poirier have garnered many distinctions. (1st prize in the Canadian Music Competition; 2nd prize at the 2013 Concorso Pianistico Internazional Roma; finalist in 2011 Liszt 200 Chicago International Duo Piano Competition and many more). Recently the Duo have toured the Maritimes, enjoyed a Prairie debut and toured the western USA.

Do come and enjoy the beautiful new Venables theatre complete with a fine grand piano and accoustics to warm the soul.