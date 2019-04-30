Fiasco or ?

No Mount Polley in Manning Park!

Imperial Metals still hasn’t recovered billions of litres of contaminated waste spilled into Quesnel Lake when the Mount Polley mine dam collapsed in 2014.

Now the company has applied for permits to drill for gold right in the middle of Manning Park and Skagit Provincial Park.

Imperial wants to build a mine high in the headwaters of the Skagit River. Never mind the grizzly bears, the elk, the owls, the salmon – and everybody downstream. There’s gold in them hills!

Imperial is a major political donor accustomed to getting its way in B.C. Even after the largest tailings dam failure in North American history, the company never faced charges or paid a penny in fines.

This new proposal adds insult to injury.

Manning Park is a recreation area treasured by British Columbians – and a crucial wildlife corridor for the whole Cascade mountain ecosystem.

Sign our petition and tell the B.C. government: no Mount Polley in the Skagit River headwaters!

Source: www.dogwoodbc.ca