Festival of the Grape – packed house – parking at a premium

Many many people, dressed warmly for a cool but sunny day in Oliver with only a bit of light rain on occasion – mostly elsewhere. Parking for a quarter mile around. People arriving at 2pm and some on their way home. Music, vino, food and fun – watching the crush. Something for everyone – even the kids and art lovers.
Comments
Patrick Hampson says
The art work on display was fabulous. There were quilted picture, acrylic and 3 dimensional art but the photography was spectacular. We have not been at ‘FOG’ for a while but the event today was worth the cost and then some.