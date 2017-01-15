Feedback sought – Town of Osoyoos to provide

BACKGROUND
The Ministry of Education is undertaking a review of education practices and rural
education funding, led by Parliamentary Secretary Linda Larson. The Ministry is seeking
feedback from local government on the greatest challenges and barriers in rural
education.
OVERVIEW
In discussions with Superintendent Bev Young the following challenges were identified as
a priority:
1. Per student funding formula/ enrolment decline funding protection and
secondary school funding based on number of courses offered:
These funding formulas promote consolidation and don’t enable school boards to take
advantage of education opportunities when funding arrives in February or March.
Recommendation is to explore funding option that is linked to number of facilities that
are needed to be operated and student enrolment with a base granting system.
2. Staff recruitment and retention- smaller schools rely on teachers teaching a
number of subject areas and don’t enable teachers to focus on their specialties.
Teacher prefer to go where they can focus on their specialty areas leaving
recruitment struggles in areas such as early education, special education, teacher
leaders.
Recommendation would be to provide forgivable loans to teachers who teach in rural
areas or to consider some type of grant programs like currently exist for northern schools.
3. Creating viable employment for custodial or administrative support:
Currently funding levels enable only part time employment.
4. Lack of mental health support:
2017-01-16 Education Engagement- COW Page 1of2
Mental health support services are needed for many students and access to contract
professionals is very limited to rural areas.
5. Facility funding:
Currently amounts for facility improvement and operating grants are tied to school
population. Lack of funding requires focus on priority life safety improvements and
doesn’t allow for preventative maintenance.
In addition to the issues identified above Council may also wish to put forward the issues
related to school closure processes and school board governance. In presentations to
Premier Clark and Education Minister Bernier, Council presented the need to consider
local schools as more than education facilities. Schools are a core service that support
social and economic community sustainability; therefore, school boards need to make
decisions in a more collegial and integrated community development model.
Council put forth the following recommendations for changes to the school closure
process and regulations:
1. Provincial regulation on what constitutes consultation in school closure;
2. Minimum one year consultation period;
3. Future use of school facility must be determined prior to closure;
4. School closures affecting community sustainability must have provincial approval;
5. Change from simple majority to approve school closure to minimum 2/3 majority;
6. Review governance and mandate of regional school to ensure 5 year planning at
capital, program delivery and school facility sustainability; and mandate minimum
annual consultation with municipalities with school facilities to discuss school
programs and sustainability.
OPTIONS
1. Council directs Administration to develop a letter for the mayor’s signature that will respond to
the request for information as presented by Council.
2. Council passes a resolution not to provide input into the education engagement process.
Source: Report to Council (Meeting January 16)
