Feedback sought – Town of Osoyoos to provide

BACKGROUND

The Ministry of Education is undertaking a review of education practices and rural

education funding, led by Parliamentary Secretary Linda Larson. The Ministry is seeking

feedback from local government on the greatest challenges and barriers in rural

education.

OVERVIEW

In discussions with Superintendent Bev Young the following challenges were identified as

a priority:

1. Per student funding formula/ enrolment decline funding protection and

secondary school funding based on number of courses offered:

These funding formulas promote consolidation and don’t enable school boards to take

advantage of education opportunities when funding arrives in February or March.

Recommendation is to explore funding option that is linked to number of facilities that

are needed to be operated and student enrolment with a base granting system.

2. Staff recruitment and retention- smaller schools rely on teachers teaching a

number of subject areas and don’t enable teachers to focus on their specialties.

Teacher prefer to go where they can focus on their specialty areas leaving

recruitment struggles in areas such as early education, special education, teacher

leaders.

Recommendation would be to provide forgivable loans to teachers who teach in rural

areas or to consider some type of grant programs like currently exist for northern schools.

3. Creating viable employment for custodial or administrative support:

Currently funding levels enable only part time employment.

4. Lack of mental health support:

2017-01-16 Education Engagement- COW Page 1of2

Mental health support services are needed for many students and access to contract

professionals is very limited to rural areas.

5. Facility funding:

Currently amounts for facility improvement and operating grants are tied to school

population. Lack of funding requires focus on priority life safety improvements and

doesn’t allow for preventative maintenance.

In addition to the issues identified above Council may also wish to put forward the issues

related to school closure processes and school board governance. In presentations to

Premier Clark and Education Minister Bernier, Council presented the need to consider

local schools as more than education facilities. Schools are a core service that support

social and economic community sustainability; therefore, school boards need to make

decisions in a more collegial and integrated community development model.

Council put forth the following recommendations for changes to the school closure

process and regulations:

1. Provincial regulation on what constitutes consultation in school closure;

2. Minimum one year consultation period;

3. Future use of school facility must be determined prior to closure;

4. School closures affecting community sustainability must have provincial approval;

5. Change from simple majority to approve school closure to minimum 2/3 majority;

6. Review governance and mandate of regional school to ensure 5 year planning at

capital, program delivery and school facility sustainability; and mandate minimum

annual consultation with municipalities with school facilities to discuss school

programs and sustainability.

OPTIONS

1. Council directs Administration to develop a letter for the mayor’s signature that will respond to

the request for information as presented by Council.

2. Council passes a resolution not to provide input into the education engagement process.

Source: Report to Council (Meeting January 16)