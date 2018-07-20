FEDS have made up their minds – don’t ya think?

Leading those consultations will be Sarah Boyle, the appointed federal project manager for the proposed park. She most recently steered the development of the Rouge National Urban Park near Toronto, which involved working with farmers within it.

“In the coming weeks, Boyle will be introducing herself to the various stakeholders, organizations and others interested in the South Okanagan project,” Parks Canada said.

Boyle was not made available for an interview, but head of the South Okanagan-Similkameen National Park Network, Doreen Olsen, has met her already and referred to her as “delightful.”

“She seems to understand what issues we have here,” Olsen said