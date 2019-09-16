Federal Politics – a commentary

We have Stu, Fred writing commentary and those others that comment on just what this election means to the average voter.

A few facts:

Election is 5 week away

Our Riding: South Okanagan-West Kootenay

There are three parties here in a tight race with a few other candidates for those voters who hold their noses and say – none of the above – but?

How does an intelligent voter cut through the differences between leaders, candidates, party platforms and a lot of rhetoric that adds up to a hill of beans.

We have one person running Sean Taylor (People’s Party) who lives outside the area – Vernon and Tara Howse for the Green hailing from Rossland.

These two will not play a huge role or gain many votes.

The incumbent, and two main challengers all from the Penticton area – MP Richard Cannings-NDP, Helena Konanz-Conservative and Connie Densiuk-Liberal.

Just say there is a three way split of votes in the Okanagan – then the Kootenay area likely to stick with the incumbent.

Last election there was a Trudeau Wave that flowed across the country to victory for the Liberals and Densiuk had a good showing in 2015. The Conservative candidate, not Konanz was handily defeated. So let us predict that less people will vote Liberal, more for the Conservatives and about the same for the NDP.

It adds up in my mind to a favourable vote for Cannings – but the NDP across the country may dip with a new leader – not well known.

A change of government from Liberal to Conservative? Unlikely with a Tory leader – young fresh and not that well known. What is his name?

Only if one opposition party can whip up a NEW wave will there be a change in government. Not likely in my mind.

This election will be decided by people 45 to 75…….. There could be an increase in young voters as there was last election but maybe the fervor has subsided.

All the main parties are promising much of same, climate change initiatives, tax reductions, cutting fees and helping those with lower incomes and people lacking good housing.

Is there a real definable difference? Or is it just perception – a look, “I like the guy”, May speaks for me, the People’s Party is the answer……..etc etc etc.

Meet the local candidates – at a meeting or on the doorstep. Vote for the person who will represent you the best. Look at their track record of public service.

Vote as you please, Please vote.

written by the Publisher, Jack Bennest*