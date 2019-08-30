Federal leader of NDP in Oliver Thursday

Jagmeet Singh, Member of Parliament for Burnaby South and current leader of the party – visiting Penticton and parts of the riding held by Richard Cannings MP.

The two toured parts of the South Okanagan from Naramata to Oliver prior to an evening engagement at Kaleden.

Singh in a brief chat with ODN mentioned he is MP for Burnaby, born in Scarborough in 1979. As a toddler he spent time with his grandparents in India. After that he spent his young years in St. John’s Newfoundland and at Grand Falls-Windsor. He is a lawyer and was elected as a MPP in Ontario and sat in the legislature in Toronto as a visible minority – the first to wear a turban in the house.