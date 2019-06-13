Federal Grant request for water repairs, upgrades and emergency action – refused by Ottawa

Repairs to Gallagher Lake Syphon – Canal Upgrades – restoration of 22 miles of waterways in Oliver.

Council had filed a grant application for over $20 million dollars as that was the criteria of the grant. The Town had hoped for a $5 million dollar matching grant but that is not possible under the ‘confusing’ way Ottawa grants funds to anyone in this country.

“Council was advised that we have had verbal conversations with the Federal Government on the grant application advising the program was over subscribed and the Town of Oliver’s project did not receive approval.

We are waiting for the official letter/email from the Federal Government.”

Cathy Cowan

Chief Administrative Officer