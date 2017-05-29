Fed up with illegal dumping

Bill Dallimore – Oliver Kiwanis

What’s this story about? Junk and garbage deposited at the Kiwanis Market by people who don’t want to go to the dump and pay fees.

So ?

Well it means the Kiwanis must pay, transport the material and less money goes to charity.

If someone offers to help clear your house of junk – get some assurance that it is going to the dump, NOT put on a hiking trail, a rural roadside or at the Kiwanis Market.

Please!