Fed up with illegal dumping

Bill Dallimore – Oliver Kiwanis
What’s this story about? Junk and garbage deposited at the Kiwanis Market by people who don’t want to go to the dump and pay fees.
So ?
Well it means the Kiwanis must pay, transport the material and less money goes to charity.
If someone offers to help clear your house of junk – get some assurance that it is going to the dump, NOT put on a hiking trail, a rural roadside or at the Kiwanis Market.
Please!
Comments
Blaine and Joan Nunweiler says
Kiwanis Market should invest in a couple camera’s to note license plate and veh. .