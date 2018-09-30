Fatality indicated

Time: 6:40 am Sunday

Location: Orchard east of Hwy 97 – just north of the Rd 18 corner. Black, newish, vehicle southbound, left highway entering orchard driveway area smashing into an old shed and the car re-directed.

Driver trapped in car until rescue crews arrived. Jaws of life needed to pop open the passenger door so that paramedics could get to work.

It became apparent the male body was lifeless and was covered up. Two units of EMS on the scene. Police arriving after I left the accident location. Two units of Oliver Fire Department were call for traffic control and opening the vehicle up.

An investigation will proceed but by looking at the scene – the heavily damaged vehicle had to be going at a high rate of speed on very wet roads.