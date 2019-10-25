Fatal accident delays traffic Thursday

Northbound Honda Pilot went off-road right into the rock face near Vaseux Lake.

The male driver, 75 years old from Penticton, was deceased on scene.

BC Coroner services, fire, EHS, MOTI, Oliver RCMP and South Okanagan Traffic Services all attended.

Any witnesses to call South Okanagan Traffic Services 250 499 2250

According to police a second report of a Waterman’s Hill accident related – in that traffic was being diverted south at that point.

ODN apologizes but very difficult to confirm anything these days unless you are there.