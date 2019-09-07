Family ShowTime series is jam packed with excitement!

The Venables Theatre children’s series is back, and we’ve added another show. This year we are bringing you five fantastic evenings of family fun!

Kicking off the series this year on Saturday October 5th is beloved Canadian singer songwriter Charlotte Diamond. She will be joined by her equally talented son Matt and the Hug Bug band, (Linnea Good and David Jonsson). Charlotte is best known for favourites like Four Hugs a Day, I am a Pizza (Je suis une pizza), Octopus (Slippery Fish) & All the Nations Like Banana.

Just in time for Christmas, DuffleBag Theatre returns to Oliver Friday December 13th with A Christmas Carol. DuffleBag creates theatrical magic by inviting audience members on stage as stars of the show in this timeless classic.

On Friday January 24th, Samajam kicks it up a notch with Rythmo 2. Drumsticks and musical tubes are distributed to all audience members to give them a unique, rhythmic, powerful and energizing experience.

Will’s Jams, (from CBC kids), is a power trio who perform high-energy songs in English and French with fun actions and sing-along choruses. Kids and parents alike will be cheering for libraries, loving their bikes and rallying for vegetables on Friday February 21st.

Rounding out the series is Uzume Taiko on Saturday April 18th. Taiko means “drum” in Japanese and “Uzume” is the Japanese Goddess of Laughter. Uzume Taiko is known around the world for its bold musical collaborations, humour and theatrical stage presence.

Family ShowTime is presented by Venables Theatre with the support of the Community Presenters Assistance program (of the BC Arts Council and BC Touring Council).

All performances are at 6:30pm at Venables Theatre at 6100 Gala Street in Oliver. Tickets to all five shows are on sale now for only $50. Single show tickets are $12.50. For more information visit www.venablestheatre.ca/familyshowtime