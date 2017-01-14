Family of cats spotted in Penticton neighbourhood

Credit Mike Hanley, Google Images
Penticton resident Mike Hanley posted a photo to social media Friday of the three cougars lounging under a deck of a home on Bashim Court in the Carmi neighbourhood near Columbia Elementary.
Conservation officer Jim Beck says the cougars have been frequenting the area between Penticton Creek and Ellis Creek and his office has dealt with multiple sightings.
Dick Parker says
Pretty kitties !
Dave Mattes says
Saw a coyote in Triangle Park at 10:00 this (Friday) morning. Headed south down alley.