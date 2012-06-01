Family get-to-gether circa 1950

How well can you guess the first names? – The last name is easy.

  1. Gus on left-Wife Ruth[nee Pohl]Ruth has her hand on Gus back. Children directly in front are their 2 children-Larry and Doreen Bauder. Ruth is my Dads[Charley Pohl) sister.

  2. Back row: Marie Bagg, Alex Bauder, John Hoffman
    Middle row: Gus Bauder, Ruth Bauder, Sam Bauder, Mathilda Bauder, Olga Hoffman, Donnie Hoffman
    Front row: Larry Bauder , Janice Bagg, Dennis Bagg, Judy Bagg, Gary Hoffman, Norman Hoffman (in front), Carole Hoffman

  3. The Lady in the back row would be Marie Bagg (nee Bauder) she was one
    of the older children in the family. I would suggest that the little girl in
    the front holding the flower would maybe one of the Bagg children??

  4. Gus on the left – Alex on the right – two brothers

    I think that is Larry and his sister below Gus with his wife standing near.

    Bauder is the family name

