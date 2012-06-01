Family get-to-gether circa 1950 June 1, 2012, 11:23 am How well can you guess the first names? – The last name is easy.
Carlyn Pohl says
Gus on left-Wife Ruth[nee Pohl]Ruth has her hand on Gus back. Children directly in front are their 2 children-Larry and Doreen Bauder. Ruth is my Dads[Charley Pohl) sister.
Larry Bauder says
Back row: Marie Bagg, Alex Bauder, John Hoffman
Middle row: Gus Bauder, Ruth Bauder, Sam Bauder, Mathilda Bauder, Olga Hoffman, Donnie Hoffman
Front row: Larry Bauder , Janice Bagg, Dennis Bagg, Judy Bagg, Gary Hoffman, Norman Hoffman (in front), Carole Hoffman
Jean Evans says
The Lady in the back row would be Marie Bagg (nee Bauder) she was one
of the older children in the family. I would suggest that the little girl in
the front holding the flower would maybe one of the Bagg children??
Wine Glass says
Gus on the left – Alex on the right – two brothers
I think that is Larry and his sister below Gus with his wife standing near.
Bauder is the family name