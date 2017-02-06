Facebook pix overly suggestive….

Don’t Dress For Dinner wrapped up this past Saturday at the Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver. The cast and crew received great accolades after each performance. Many guests at later shows said their friends had told them what a great show it was and they didn’t want to miss it. SOAP Theatre’s production of Marc Camoletti’swrapped up this pastat the Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver. The cast and crew received great accolades after each performance. Many guests at later shows said their friends had told them what a great show it was and they didn’t want to miss it.

Over four performances, Don’t Dress for Dinner drew large, perhaps record crowds, totaling over 820 guests. Closing night alone played to a boisterous and appreciative audience of 287 fans, who closed the run with a well-deserved standing ovation for our six actors: Trevor Leigh, Craig Bjornson, Jackie Brockholm, Angela Stuart, Louise Szalay and Bryan Sykes. Director Nathan Linders and first-time Producer Andrea Furlan couldn’t be happier with the artistic and financial success of this great run.

Another first for SOAP was having one of their action pictures taken on opening night in Osoyoos and used for a boosted Facebook ad actually removed by Facebook for being overly suggestive. We had some fun with being found “too sexy for Facebook”. Of course, re-posting the screen shot of Facebook’s cancellation notice only created more curiosity and likely contributed to our large audiences in Oliver.