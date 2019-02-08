“Eyes” on Oliver again in crime scene incident

Park near RCMP detachment in Oliver Thursday afternoon and evening

Heavy police presence in Sawmill Rd area with one marked car protecting an incident scene and several others roaming the area.

RCMP in Oliver confirmed late Thursday that an incident was unfolding and news coverage restraint appreciated.

Unconfirmed reports of a team of ERT with various resources in Oliver Thursday with one suspect arrested, no injuries and all safe.

Nature of incident not disclosed but Emergency Response Teams usually utilized when a gun or weapons expected on a raid or dangerous intervention.

ODN is expecting a news release of some type this morning.