Extension on consultation

Parks Canada says it will extend the public consultation period on a proposed national park reserve in the South Okanagan-Similkameen by two weeks.

In a news release issued late Monday, Parks Canada says the extension will allow groups an opportunity to submit views on the proposed boundary and provide input on management of the lands.

“Parks Canada will conclude meetings with stakeholders on February 28, 2019, as originally planned. However, those who have not had an opportunity to attend a presentation by Parks Canada are encouraged to view the Agency’s presentation.

Parks Canada invites Canadians to share their views through the consultation website until March 15.

Alternatively, hard copies of the consultation survey and information package can be found at local municipalities, regional district offices, and libraries.