Explaining transit changes

After giving out info recently a discussion in comments has clarified parts of the changes. Thanks to George Fraser for digging deeper for ODN Readers.

“The new scheduling is available in the Reader’s Guide. But trying to figure out Osoyoos/Kelowna is time consuming! From what I can calculate, and anyone please correct me if I’m wrong, there will at best a 43 minute layover in Penticton on the way north, and a 40 minute layover on the way south. On the present schedule, no layovers…” George Fraser

Even though on the old schedule Monday Only – there was no layover – there are more “day options” – Monday to Friday – but…. with layovers.

The Osoyoos bus picks up at Kootenay Street stop and Hospital stop while going through Oliver.