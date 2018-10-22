Explaining Saturday

Many people have asked what happened Saturday…. or more importantly – WHY???

I could answer but I am a bit gun-shy. And yes u’all know I have my opinions.

It is easier to say the voters made a decision.

Hovanes out, Johansen in

Is it a bit more complicated than that ?

What are your answers to this?

Hey might be better to move on and see what happens next in 4 years. I can do it. BUT….Does it not seem that we should analyze a bit ?? A thorough review?

Public Safety/Crime ?

Centennial Park/Hotel location

Are you our Mayor or a MLA hopeful ?

To close to developers ?

Is there truth of mud-slingin’ as quoted by a defeated councillor incumbent

Did social media elected 4 of six on council…… and help defeat 2 hoping for another four years of bliss?

Up to you – very very quiet in the comments section…… why?