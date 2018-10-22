Explaining Saturday

Many people have asked what happened Saturday…. or more importantly – WHY???
I could answer but I am a bit gun-shy. And yes u’all know I have my opinions.
It is easier to say the voters made a decision.
Hovanes out, Johansen in
Is it a bit more complicated than that ?
What are your answers to this?
Hey might be better to move on and see what happens next in 4 years. I can do it. BUT….Does it not seem that we should analyze a bit ?? A thorough review?
Public Safety/Crime ?
Centennial Park/Hotel location
Are you our Mayor or a MLA hopeful ?
To close to developers ?
Is there truth of mud-slingin’ as quoted by a defeated councillor incumbent
Did social media elected 4 of six on council…… and help defeat 2 hoping for another four years of bliss?
Up to you – very very quiet in the comments section…… why?
Comments
Catherind Hodge says
I was surprised by some of the changes to Council and Mayor.
I’ll admit, that I’m nervous about having a recently new-to-town person for Mayor, and did not offer him my vote.
But, I see that Mr Johansen is very well qualified, and so I’d like to welcome him, and look forward to getting to know him, both as our new neighbour and as our new mayor.
I’d like to offer my many thanks to our outgoing Mayor and Council, for all their hard work and commitment these past years.
Ed Machial says
Quiet now, yes, but mud slinging from the candidates during the election? I didn’t see much (or hear much), at least not in public. Actually I thought it was quite subdued considering there is lots of mud that could have been thrown!
Actually, it was good to see that things turned out the way they did with out a bunch of name calling. That means that the electorate has been paying attention to what’s been going on around them and made choices based more on fact that fiction.
It was also very good to see lots folks turn out to vote. If you don’t exercise your right to vote, then you don’t have the right to complain!
Phyllis Whitten says
I was just listening to the evening news on TV and one of the items mentioned about Oliver’s vote was that we had a very high rate of voters – second highest in the Okanagan.
Could this say something about concerns of a large number of people rather than an attack by a small group with ill will?
Alan Ogden says
Good comment!