Experience recruited to help with Town of Oliver’s treasury

Doug Leahy, well known in the interior as a CFO and expert in municipal finance is set to be appointed interim CFO in Oliver.

City of New Westminster

4 years

Manager, Collection Services

City of New Westminster

Responsible for Collection of Utility accounts, Taxation accounts and all sources of Revenue.

City of Penticton

Chief Financial Officer

7 years

Budgeting, Financial Reporting, Labor Negotiations, Risk Management, Investment of Surplus Funds,

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen

Treasurer

12 years

Budgeting, Labor Negotiations, Financial Reporting, Liaison with 7 Volunteer fire deparments,, Liason with 5 Recreation Commissions, Supervised GIS and IT

Devon Wannop left the employment of the Town in November, 2018 which has left the Chief Financial Officer position vacant. Staff are in the process of recruiting for the Chief Financial Officer position, however due to year-end and budgeting requirements, Mr. Doug Leahy has been contracted to assist the Town in the capacity of Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Leahy recently retired from New Westminster, has his CPA, CMA designation.

On another note the Finance Department continues to win awards

Government Finance Officers Association – Canadian Award for Financial Reporting, 2017

Presentation to Finance Department will be made Monday.