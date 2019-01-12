Experience recruited to help with Town of Oliver’s treasury

Doug Leahy, well known in the interior as a CFO and expert in municipal finance is set to be appointed interim CFO in Oliver.
City of New Westminster
4 years
Manager, Collection Services
City of New Westminster
Responsible for Collection of Utility accounts, Taxation accounts and all sources of Revenue.
City of Penticton
Chief Financial Officer
7 years
Budgeting, Financial Reporting, Labor Negotiations, Risk Management, Investment of Surplus Funds,
Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen
Treasurer
12 years
Budgeting, Labor Negotiations, Financial Reporting, Liaison with 7 Volunteer fire deparments,, Liason with 5 Recreation Commissions, Supervised GIS and IT
Devon Wannop left the employment of the Town in November, 2018 which has left the Chief Financial Officer position vacant. Staff are in the process of recruiting for the Chief Financial Officer position, however due to year-end and budgeting requirements, Mr. Doug Leahy has been contracted to assist the Town in the capacity of Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Leahy recently retired from New Westminster, has his CPA, CMA designation.
On another note the Finance Department continues to win awards
Government Finance Officers Association – Canadian Award for Financial Reporting, 2017
Presentation to Finance Department will be made Monday.
