Expectations

Outlook

Ongoing flood risk from this season’s snow pack is primarily associated with the remaining mid-to-upper elevation snowpack. In low-to-mid elevation watersheds, snow melt risks have subsided.

Except for watersheds draining high mountain terrain, risks from snow melt are expected to last another 1-3 weeks. This primarily includes the Okanagan Lake system, Fraser River, South Thompson River (including Shuswap Lake and Mabel Lake), North Thompson River and Kootenay region.

Future risks of flooding beyond that period will largely be the associated with heavy rainfall events. The River Forecast Centre will continue to monitor snow pack conditions and will provide an updated seasonal flood risk forecast in the June 1st 2018 bulletin, which is scheduled for release on June 7th.

BC River Forecast Centre