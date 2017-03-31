Executive Director sought

The Desert Valley Hospice Society is dedicated to supporting excellence in Hospice Palliative Care and end-of-life services. Through our Volunteer Programs, we assist people nearing end-of-life and their families by providing supportive services delivered by highly trained Hospice Volunteers.

We are seeking a motivated and compassionate individual with excellent leadership skills to join our Organization as the Executive Director.

Located in the Supportive Care Centre in Osoyoos, BC, and reporting to the Board of Directors, the Executive Director (ED) will have overall strategic and operational responsibility for Desert Valley Hospice Society’s staff, programs, expansion, and execution of its mission.

The Executive Director will develop, maintain, and support a strong Board of Directors by overseeing the day-to-day operation of the society. Along with building and maintaining relationships through formed partnerships, the selected candidate will expand local revenue generating and fundraising activities to support existing program operations as well as support future program opportunities.

Responsibility will encompass refining all aspects of communications (from web presence to external relations) with the goal of creating a stronger brand, as well as utilizing external events, presentations and other opportunities to build a stronger local presence.

Qualifications

The ED will be thoroughly committed to Desert Valley Hospice Society’s mission. All candidates should have proven leadership, coaching, and relationship management experience.

Specific requirements include:

•Previous experience in an Executive Director role is a must (preferable in a not-for-profit society)

•Unwavering commitment to quality programs

•Excellence in organizational management with the ability to coach staff, manage, and develop high-performance teams, set and achieve strategic objectives, and manage a budget

•Past success working with a Board of Directors with the ability to cultivate existing board member relationships

•Strong marketing, public relations, and fundraising experience with an emphasis on grant writing

•Strong written and verbal communication skills; a persuasive and passionate communicator with excellent interpersonal and multidisciplinary project skills

•Action-oriented, entrepreneurial, adaptable, and innovative approach to business planning

•Ability to work effectively in collaboration with diverse groups of people

•Passion, idealism, integrity, positive attitude, mission-driven, and self-directed

Interested parties are asked to submit a resume and cover letter to desertvalleyhospicesociety@gmail.com

Deadline: March 31, 2017