Exciting opportunity – building a peaceful and civil society

Roots of Empathy is seeking experienced people to undertake an exciting opportunity as a volunteer Roots of Empathy Instructor.

What is Roots of Empathy?

Roots of Empathy is an evidence-based program that has shown dramatic effect in reducing the levels of aggression among school children while raising social and emotional competence and increasing empathy. The program reaches elementary children from Kindergaten to Grade 7. Roots of Empathy is an international program that has been endorsed by a variety of organizations such as the Dalai Lama Institute for Peace and Education as well as the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

The Mission of Roots of Empathy is to build caring, peaceful and civil societies through the development of empathy in children and adults. The focus of Roots of Empathy in the long term is to build capacity of the next generation for responsible citizenship and responsive parenting. In the short term, Roots of Empathy focuses on raising levels of empathy, resulting in more peaceful and caring relationships and reduced levels of bullying and aggression.

What is the Role of the Roots of Empathy Instructor?

The Roots of Empathy program revolves around a baby, the baby’s family, a class of school children, their teacher, school and community and a Roots of Empathy Instructor. Instructors deliver all aspects of the Roots of Empathy curriculum and build respectful relationships with the participating family, classroom teacher and students. It is the responsibility of the Instructor to deliver 27 classroom visits over the course of the school year (30-40 minutes per class) and to prepare lessons plans and teaching materials as specified in the curriculum.

Training of Instructors normally take place during late August early September and the course is a three day program with a one day follow up training in February of the next year.

Who can become a Roots of Empathy Instructor?

Someone who is passionate about students and comfortable working in the classroom with students and a teacher. In the past ROE has drawn its instructors from Retired teachers, Early childhood Educators, Child Welfare Workers, Health care workers or just ordinary people who are interested in contributing to society in a positive way. ROE instructors are non-judgemental, passionate, empathetic people who are comfortable with babies and children. Classroom experience will be a major asset as is having knowledge of infant development.

If this sounds interesting to you please contact Marieze Tarr (Key Point Person, Roots of Empathy, SD53) at 250-498-1333 or email at mtarr@sd53.bc.ca