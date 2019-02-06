Excitement on and off the Ice!

Team B Side

Kiwanis Junior Bonspiel

The Oliver Curling Club hosted the annual Kiwanis Junior Bonspiel on February 2, 2019 at the Eastlink Curling Centre. Curlers and their families came from Kelowna, Penticton and Oliver, although one player from Kelowna didn’t get through before the rock slide on the highway. But the show went on!

Six teams competed on the A side, with a team of Penticton and Oliver players taking first place in the overall standings: Tane and Keiji Kita from Penticton, Tyler Antunes and Brandon Paetkau from Oliver. They narrowly inched past the Kelowna team with three players: Joe Kentel, Anthony Schembre and Charly Reed. On the B side, the young curlers played three games and made up new teams each time they played. Everyone showed excellent sporting spirit and enthusiasm, even with a bit of adversity during games and lunch (looks like curlers and a table of food went over sometime during the day!). By the end, everyone emerged with smiles and prizes.

Rosemary Pritchard represented the Kiwanis Club of Oliver and gave a cheque to Oliver Curling Club President Dave McCombe and Junior Coordinator Phil Anderson with the Kiwanis’ generous support for both the bonspiel and our Junior Program. Rosemary also presented prize envelopes to the first and second place teams.

Huge thanks to all our young curlers and their families, our dedicated volunteers (especially Tony Murray and Sylvia Lowe for the amazing lunch) and our awesome sponsors for making this day happen!

Coming up next is the Combined Men and Ladies Bonspiel at the Oliver Curling Club on February 22-24. Check out our website for more info: eastlinkcurlingcentre.ca

Photos:

Jr Bonspiel 2019 winner A1: Rosemary Pritchard of the Kiwanis awarding 1st prize to Tane Kita (Penticton), Tyler Antunes (Oliver), Keiji Kita (Penticton). Missing: Brandon Paetkau (Oliver) who had to leave early.

Jr Bonspiel 2019 Team B side: All the great sports who played on different teams on the B side. Pictured Top