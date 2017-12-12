Evie New – rest in peace

In loving memory of Marie Evelyn New (nee Evans)

October 8,1923 – December 7, 2017

Evie was born in New Westminster, moving to Oliver at the age of three with her pioneer family in 1926. They settled on a ten acre farm west of the Town.

Evie attended school becoming very involved in sports, later to become an avid golfer and bowler.

Evie married Wheeler New, April 10, 1941. Both enlisted in the Army. Wheeler was sent overseas, Evie became an office clerk in Victoria. After leaving the army they lived in several locations in the Rock Creek, Mabel Lake areas. When they returned to Oliver in the sixties, Evie worked for the High School while Wheeler became a school bus driver.

Evie started painting with her Mother Georgiana in the fifties and became an accomplished artist. Evie has been a member of the Oliver Art Club (Oliver Sagebrushers) for many years. As well as attending numerous workshops she also instructed, her forte being Pastel Portraits and Watercolor Flowers. Her paintings may be seen in many homes and businesses. Her passion for art kept her painting until now at 94.

Evie became an honored member of the Elks Royal Purple, a long time member of the Oliver Legion, and the Oliver Senior’s Center. She and Wheeler spent many years coaching bowling. She was a member of the Fairview Golf Course and later the NK’MIP Canyon Golf Course. Her home is decorated with many trophies from both sports. Bridge and Bingo were also favorite pastimes.

Evie was predeceased by her husband Wheeler, Father David Evans, Mother Georgiana Evans, sisters, Agnes Sutherland, Esther Dawson, brothers, Tom Evans and Clark Evans.

Evie will be deeply missed by her Brother David Evans, and Sister Olive Barrett. Nieces Sally Franks, Leslie Potter, Linda Payne, Teresa Sommerville, Judy Harpur. Mary Wills, Peggy Lindgren, Gloria Crookes, Lorraine Anderson, Corrine Jones, Barb Evans, and Rene Sutherland

Nephews, Fraser, David and John Sutherland, Andy and Mark Evans, Rob Evans, and Wade Kohl. The Ackerman family, Eddie, Eileen. Alma , Muriel and Jean.

Aunt Evie was great aunt to many and loved by all. Her greatest desire was to be able to remain in her own home as long as possible, this was made possible by Linda who lived with her this past year and her niece Sally whom she called her “Manager.” Her delight was to spend time on the Ranch with Judy and golf with her nieces. Cruises to the Caribbean and Alaska with her nieces and their spouses were very special times for her.

Thanks to Dr.Yves Thomas and the awesome, compassionate nursing staff for making her life as fulfilled as possible.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Heart and Stroke or Charity of your choice.

A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday December 16, 2017 at the Oliver Legion Hall.

Condolences and tributes may be directed to www.nunes-pottinger.com

Arrangements entrusted to Nunes-Pottinger Funeral Services& Cremation, Oliver Osoyoos.

“At the end of life what really matters is not what we built;

not what we shared;

not our competence;

but our character;

and not our success, but our significance.

Live a life that matters.

Live a life of love.”