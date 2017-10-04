Welcome to our FREE Events Page.
Derek Broadbent says
Downsizing Sale Saturday October 7th rain or shine
9 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. 4256 Hwy 97 just south of 18 Rd.
Linda Nunweiler says
Yard Sale at Knippelberg’s Friday October 6th and Saturday October 7th from 8:00 to 1:00 p.m. All proceeds to Uganda Mission. 5691 Dogwood Lane off Road 2. More stuff coming daily!!!
Peachland Visitor Centre says
2017 PEACHLAND ARTISAN INDOOR MARKET
Peachland’s Award Winning Artisan Indoor Market Is Back!
Join us for the 2017/2018 Peachland Artisan Indoor Markets, proudly hosted by the Peachland Visitor Centre; presenting talented local Okanagan artisans.
The markets will begin October 7th and will run on the following Saturdays: October 21st, November 4th & 18th, December 2nd, January 20th, February 3rd & 17th and March 3rd & 17th. Each market will again be held in the Peachland Visitor Centre with no admission fee and will run from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm. There will be a special evening Christmas market held on December 1st from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm before the Peachland Christmas Light-Up at 6:00 pm in Heritage Park.
This year we are proud to introduce visitors to new vendors as well as previous vendors from last year; presenting photography, soap stone sculptures, jewelry, jams & preserves, baked goods, juice & honey, fashion, interior décor and so much more. To add to visitor’s shopping experience, we are also excited to announce that our winery vendors are returning for another year, ready to serve their reds & whites to all our wine enthusiasts.
Coffee will be served by donation. All proceeds will go towards BEEPS – Bat Education & Ecological Protection Society. We look forward to welcoming all our visitors to the 2017/2018 Artisan Indoor Market season.
Kathy Barnard says
I would be interested to be a vendor, selling prepackaged gluten free, vegan soups and salads
I can be reached at 604 466-6442
Oliver Community Arts Council says
Oliver Community Arts Council invites arts-lovers to
ARTS JAM!
a monthly gathering to share news and views
Monday October 2
Monday November 6
9:30 a.m.
Quail’s Nest Arts Centre
5840 Airport Street
olivercac@gmail.com
Find out the latest on:
Results from the Fall Art Show & Sale, unveiling a new program for adults with special abilities, and perhaps even a sneak peak at the phenomenal set of the next SOAP Theatre production! Members and newcomers welcome. Bring your arts news to share! Refreshments served.
Vicky White says
Join us this fall at the Oliver Public Library for our FREE children’s programs:
Preschool Storytime starts Friday, September 29 at 10:00 am. and is for children age 3 to 5. Our hour long Storytime is full of fun, stories, songs, puppets and crafts.
Rhymetime for children under 3 years of age and their caregiver starts Wednesday, October 4 at 10:30. This 30 minute interactive program includes songs, fingerplays and bouncy rhymes. And, of course, always a good story!
We appreciate if you register for these free programs to aid planning but we are always happy to greet drop-ins.
Let Loose with Lego for school-age children will start on Saturday, October 7 at 10:30 am. Children are invited to create, build and have fun when we let the library Lego loose. Duplo blocks are available for the younger set. No registration is required.
Mel Wiker says
Set of 4 tires to give away. 205/55 R 16- Hankook Mud & Snow. Call 250-498-0383 before 5:00 PM. Can be picked up in Oliver.
Lorraine Martin says
Women’s Network Organizational Meeting Monday, October 16th 11:30am to 1:00pm Troy’s Grill 8309-78th Avenue Osoyoos. Buffet Luncheon $13.50 (Tip & Tax incl) For details and confirmation reservations by October 12th. Contact Lorraine 250-408-4846 lorrainemartin831@gmail.com
Marianne Parsons says
The Double O Quilters Guild is celebrating 30 years of heart and body warming quilting in Oliver. Bring your friends and come celebrate with them at the Oliver Community Hall on Oct. 4 from noon to 2 pm. Enjoy free refreshments, door prizes and a quilt display.
Oliver Community Arts Council says
Fall Art Show & Sale
Saturday September 30
3 – 9 p.m.
Multimedia art competition, public voting, awards. Art sales.
Plus two Canada 150 exhibits.
Live jazz and dessert reception 7 – 9 p.m.
Admission by donation.
Stocked wine fridge draw.
Oliver Community Centre, 6359 Park Drive.
Sunday October 1
12 – 5 p.m.
Multimedia art show. Art for sale.
Plus two Canada 150 exhibits.
Admission via Festival of the Grape ticket.
Stocked wine fridge draw.
Oliver Community Centre, 6359 Park Drive.
Presented by Oliver Community Arts Council
olivercac@gmail.com
Shirley Ross says
Gramma Shirley’s Arts and Crafts will start Sunday October 15th at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the fellowship hall at the back of the Seventh day Adventist Church, 748 Similkameen Ave, Oliver. We will leave the ages open – we don’t want to leave any child out that enjoys arts and crafts. We also will be offering other programs this year. This program will start in October 2017 and end in May 2018. Please register now call Gramma Shirley at 250-498-0898.